Homewood survey shows strong resident satisfaction, highlights future priorities

× Expand Image courtesy of ETC Institute

A recent citywide survey found that Homewood residents remain highly satisfied with their community while identifying several priorities for future investment and planning.

The survey, conducted by ETC Institute between February and March 2026, gathered feedback from 460 households regarding city services, quality of life and future community needs. City officials said the results will help guide planning, budgeting and infrastructure decisions in the years ahead.

Among the most notable findings, 99% of respondents rated Homewood as a good or excellent place to live, while 98% said it is a good or excellent place to raise children.

Residents also expressed high levels of satisfaction with the city's overall quality of life, image and municipal services.

Among city services, the highest satisfaction ratings were given to:

Quality of the city school system (96%)

Parks and recreation programs and facilities (93%)

Public safety services (93%)

Library facilities and services (92%)

The survey also found strong satisfaction with the overall quality of services provided by the city.

Survey results showed Homewood performed exceptionally well compared to benchmark communities.

According to the report, Homewood scored higher than the national average in 47 of 49 categories measured. The city also ranked higher than the Southeast regional average in 47 of 49 categories.

Areas where residents expressed particularly strong satisfaction included public safety, customer service, parks, schools and overall city services.

While overall satisfaction remained high, residents also identified areas where they would like to see continued attention and investment.

When asked about city services that should receive the most emphasis during the next two years, respondents ranked the following priorities:

Maintenance of city streets and facilities

Traffic flow and congestion management

Stormwater runoff and drainage systems

Residents also highlighted several broader planning priorities for Homewood's future.

The topics receiving the highest importance ratings included:

Preventing drainage and flooding while protecting water quality

Preserving the city's character and history

Preserving trees and green space

Investing in public safety

Expanding roads and sidewalks

Traffic management

Creating a vibrant downtown

When asked to identify the most important future planning priorities, residents ranked preserving Homewood's character and history first, followed by preserving trees and green space and creating a vibrant downtown.

City officials said the survey provides valuable insight into what residents value most about Homewood and where they expect future improvements.

The findings will be used to help inform future planning discussions, infrastructure projects, budgeting decisions and long-term development strategies as the city continues to grow while preserving the qualities residents say they appreciate most.