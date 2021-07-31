Homewood student Liza Jane Ponder receives Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hayley Northey. 2021 Homewood High School graduate Liza Jane Ponder was selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

Liza Jane Ponder of Homewood was selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

A 2021 graduate of Homewood High School, Ponder is among 48 students from 14 states being awarded scholarships from the foundation this year. She will major in human development and family studies at Auburn University.

“It was so exciting to get a phone call with such great news,” Ponder said. “It is such an honor to be selected to receive this scholarship from a foundation that is so well respected.”

After she earns a bachelor’s degree, she plans to continue her education by earning a master’s degree — which is another reason she said she’s glad to have the scholarship assistance for her undergraduate studies.

“This scholarship money is so helpful to my family this year and for the next three years to come,” she said. “I sought after scholarships so I can take ownership and help with my college expenses.”

Ponder’s career plan is to work as a Child Life Specialist. “It is my dream to come back home to Birmingham and work at Children's of Alabama Hospital,” she said.

Ponder was a standout student in high school, earning a 4.04 GPA, and participated in numerous extracurricular activities. Her leadership roles include serving as captain of the Varsity Tennis Team, president of Patriot Pride Ambassadors, secretary of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and captain of Peer Helpers, as well as vice president of the show choir and vice president of the marching band. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta math honorary and Key Club, among other organizations.

The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.

The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.

For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit jimmyranefoundation.org.

– Submitted by Hayley Northey.