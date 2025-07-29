Homewood Star Candidate Forum

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections during a citywide forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.

The 2025 Homewood Citywide Elections Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rosewood Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South in downtown Homewood.

The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.

The forum will feature candidates running in the Aug. 26 municipal election. More details and updates will be available online at thehomewoodstar.com.

How to Vote

Election Day

Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

Races and Candidates (Bios Linked)

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

Polling Locations

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

Voter Registration

Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12

Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.

Absentee Voting

Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.