Homewood Star Candidate Forum

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections during a citywide forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.
The 2025 Homewood Citywide Elections Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rosewood Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South in downtown Homewood.
The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.
The forum will feature candidates running in the Aug. 26 municipal election. More details and updates will be available online at thehomewoodstar.com.
How to Vote
Election Day
Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23
Races and Candidates (Bios Linked)
Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker
Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II
Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas
Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young
Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams
Polling Locations
Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road
Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.
Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road
Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.
Voter Registration
Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12
Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.
Absentee Voting
Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.