Homewood Public Library staff recognized at state level

Two Homewood Library employees have been selected by the Alabama Library Association for annual awards based on their dedication, merit and significant contributions.

Heather Cover was selected for the Alabama Library Association’s Eminent Librarian Award. This award is bestowed upon librarians for exceptional and enduring contributions toward the development of library service in Alabama. It’s the highest honor that the Alabama Library Association awards. Cover has served at Homewood Public Library for over 25 years in numerous capacities and has been very active in the Alabama Library Association.

Edward Eggleston was selected for the Alabama Library Association’s Paralibrarian Award. The Paralibrarian Award is presented to an outstanding library employee in a support staff role who goes above and beyond the limits of the job title. Eggleston has worked at the Homewood Public Library for over 20 years and is well known by the patrons and the Homewood community for providing excellent customer service as he fulfills their information needs.

Both will be recognized at the ALLA Convention during April 28 and 29. The convention will be held virtually. The city of Homewood will recognize Cover and Eggleston at the April 12 City Council meeting with a proclamation.

— Submitted by Judith Wright