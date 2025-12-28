Homewood Soccer Club to host winter camp at West Homewood Athletic Complex

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Soccer Club

Homewood Soccer Club will host its Winter Soccer Camp on Saturdays from Jan. 11 through Feb. 8 at the West Homewood Athletic Complex, providing five skill-building sessions for players born between 2011 and 2019 (15U to 7U).

The camp will run from 2 to 3:15 p.m. each Saturday and is designed to help players sharpen individual and team skills ahead of the spring season. Participants will train with the club’s competitive and academy coaching staff while also having the opportunity to work with new coaches and connect with players in their age group.

Players are asked to bring water, a soccer ball and shin guards. The full camp costs $85 if registered by Jan. 2 and $110 after that date. Pro-rated registration is available for $25 per session with advance approval by emailing Chris Rogers before Jan. 2.

Registration closes Jan. 5 at 12:30 p.m. Registration and additional details are available at homewoodsoccer.com.