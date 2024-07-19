Sidewalk Sale returns to downtown Homewood

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Homewood's annual Sidewalk Sale offers a day full of shopping and discounts.

The streets of downtown Homewood will be busy next Saturday with the return of the city's annual Sidewalk Sale.

This year's event will feature discounts from local businesses and a full day of shopping for those who wish to participate. Items will be on sale up to 75% off original prices.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to arrive early to snag the best finds at their local businesses.