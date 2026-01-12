Homewood second graders kick off Hands on Liberty program with Libby Liberty™ visit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liberty Learning Foundation

Second grade students from Shades Cahaba, Hall-Kent and Edgewood Elementary Schools welcomed a special guest on Jan. 8 as they kicked off their Hands on Liberty program with a visit from Libby Liberty™.

Wearing green paper crowns and waving American flags, students cheered as the Statue of Liberty character made a theatrical entrance. The event launched a multi-week classroom program designed to teach civics, character, financial literacy and American history.

The program is presented by the Liberty Learning Foundation and sponsored by the Jefferson County Community Alliance.

During the kickoff, students were also introduced to Mr. Palmer, a video-based character who will guide them through classroom lessons. As the program continues, students will begin nominating Helping Hands Heroes, local individuals they will honor at a celebration upon completion of the curriculum.

The program is designed to energize students about civic responsibility and highlight the importance of service and leadership in their communities.