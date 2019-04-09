Missing Homewood pastor found safe Tuesday

A former Edgewood Presbyterian Church pastor who had been missing since Saturday was found Tuesday evening.

Sidney Burgess, 70, was last seen when he went for a day hike at Bankhead National Forest. Crews began looking for him on Sunday.

Homewood Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Boyd said Homewood's search and rescue crew left for Bankhead at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday to join other teams searching for Burgess.

According to crews on the site, Burgess was weak and had to be transported out of the park but was otherwise unharmed.

