Missing Homewood pastor found safe Tuesday

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Fire Department Fire engines wait in the garage at Fire Station 1 off Central Avenue.

A former Edgewood Presbyterian Church pastor who had been missing since Saturday was found Tuesday evening.

Sidney Burgess, 70, was last seen when he went for a day hike at Bankhead National Forest. Crews began looking for him on Sunday.

Homewood Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Boyd said Homewood's search and rescue crew left for Bankhead at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday to join other teams searching for Burgess.

According to crews on the site, Burgess was weak and had to be transported out of the park but was otherwise unharmed.