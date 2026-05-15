City schedules two more meetings on Connect Homewood Comprehensive Plan

× Expand Image courtesy of City of Homewood

The city of Homewood will hold two additional public meetings this month as part of its ongoing comprehensive planning process aimed at shaping the city’s future over the next 25 years.

Public Meeting 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Homewood City Hall, 2850 19th St. S. The planning team, including Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative and City Explained Inc., will provide updates and guide discussion with residents. The meeting also will be livestreamed and recorded.

Public Meeting 4 will follow on Wednesday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Homewood Board of Education offices, 450 Dale Ave. Residents may stop by at any time during the day to ask questions, share ideas or learn more about the planning process.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan will serve as a long-range roadmap for growth, infrastructure, transportation, housing and public services. Homewood’s current plan was adopted in 2007, and city leaders say the updated process comes at a significant time as Homewood transitions to a council-manager form of government.

Officials say the plan will help guide future investment decisions and reflect priorities identified by residents across all four city wards.