Homewood Santa celebrates 20 years of holiday cheer in parade

Staff photo. Charlie Thomas rides atop a fire truck in a past Christmas parade put on by the city of Homewood.

Homewood’s annual Christmas parade will return this year on Dec. 10, and once again the city’s sidewalks will overflow with locals and visitors. The annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony are beloved traditions that brings floats, music and even Santa Claus to town.

Last year, the parade drew hundreds of spectators, and Santa arrived on a brightly lit city fire truck. This year, Charlie Thomas will pull out his bright red suit once again to reprise the role.

The parade will mark the 20th year that he has played the bearded figure, bringing smiles to children’s faces.

“I’ve had a beard my whole life and it turned white,” Thomas recalled, and soon a friend asked him to play Santa for a family gathering. “I did that and people started hitting me up and wanting me to do it professionally for events, so I invested in a much better suit and hat.”

After assuming the role in the city’s parade, Thomas became recognizable to Homewood’s youngest citizens. “I’d go into stores and the little children would look up at me and give me a ‘Ho ho,’” he laughed.

Thomas has fond memories of his celebratory rides down Homewood streets, previously perching atop an antique fire truck and a ladder truck, and for the last two years he has been in the bucket truck. This year, he hopes to ride in the bucket truck again and looks forward to waving to a crowd of at least a thousand spectators.

“Seeing the crowds every year, bringing the cheer, it’s a lot of fun and I really enjoy it,” Thomas said of his parade ride, which begins at Homewood Public Library and ends in front of City Hall.

Rusty Holley, superintendent of the city Parks and Recreation Department, is instrumental in the organization of the parade and its logistics. He quipped that one of his first responsibilities was “getting in touch with Santa” — that is, Mr. Thomas.

Holley communicates with city departments, including fire, traffic and police, as well as other city officials and the John Carroll Catholic High School band. All this coordination ensures the parade runs smoothly.

“It’s a lot of moving parts,” Holley said, “that lead us to parade day.”

The parade’s theme for 2024 is “Walking in a Homewood Wonderland,” and there were 50 entries available for people to register to participate. “It’s open to Homewood businesses and organizations first,” Holley said, “then the week of Thanksgiving we open up any remaining spots for people and businesses outside of Homewood to register.”

“There’s always something new and different,” he said. “Every year a new float is registered.”

The Christmas parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and usually lasts roughly an hour and a half, concluding with Santa’s arrival at City Hall and the star lighting ceremony. The parade is free to attend, and more information can be found at homewoodparks.com/special-events.