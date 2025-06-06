Homewood's John Manzelli Earns National Recognition from Tony Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts John Manzelli, Homewood resident and Alabama School of Fine Arts Theatre Chair, has received an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University.

Homewood resident John Manzelli, who serves as Theatre Chair for the Alabama School of Fine Arts, has received an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of educators nationwide, Manzelli was honored for his extraordinary impact on students and his commitment to high standards in theatre education. As part of the recognition, his name and school will be featured in the official Tony Awards Playbill and on TonyAwards.com.

Now in its tenth year, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award celebrates K–12 theatre educators who have demonstrated a monumental influence on the lives of their students. Finalists are chosen by a panel of judges from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon University and other theatre industry leaders.

Manzelli, an accomplished director, actor and educator, has led ASFA’s nationally recognized Theatre Arts Department since 2018. His students have gone on to attend top conservatories and programs across the country, and his mentorship has shaped the lives and careers of countless young artists.

The 2025 Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 8 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET with a special Act One live pre-show at 6:40 p.m. ET on PlutoTV.