Homewood Rotary hosting St. Patrick's Day event

Homewood Rotary Club is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser in support of college scholarships for Homewood High School seniors on March 1.

The fun-filled evening will feature a buffet dinner with Irish food, live and silent auctions with an array of items donated by area businesses and individuals and music by the popular Celtic band Hooley. Located at the Valley Hotel Homewood, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets $75 each. More details and tickets are available at https://rotarystpatricksday.com.