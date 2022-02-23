Homewood Rotary Club hosting St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser

The Homewood Rotary Club has announced its major scholarship fundraiser this year is a St. Patrick’s Day event on Thursday, March 17, at Little London Kitchen in West Homewood. Attendees can have food and beverages and Celtic music courtesy of Hooley, while bidding on a variety of auction items offered via silent, live and online auctions.

“Since 1984, Homewood Rotary Club has been proud to provide college scholarships to local high school seniors via our Education Foundation,” the club said in a press release. “With more than $200,000 in total scholarships awarded to more than 140 students since the program inception, we are looking to elevate the cumulative total to over $250,000 in 2022.”

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door, and include two drink tickets and food. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and auction items include a trip to Ireland, beach and lake house rentals, football tickets and more.

Visit Homewood Rotary Club St. Patrick’s Event 2022 on Facebook for more information and tickets. Event sponsorships are also available.

Proceeds benefit The Bill Crawford Educational Foundation of the Rotary Club, which provides scholarships to Homewood High School seniors.

– Submitted by Jennifer Kyle.