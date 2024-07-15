Homewood Rotary Club donates book bundles to Homewood Public Library

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Rotary Club has donated 30 book bundles to the Homewood Public Library.

The Homewood Rotary Club generously contributed $3,600 to the Children’s Department of the Homewood Public Library to purchase 30 book bundles.

The book bundles will be given away over the summer to winners of the summer reading drawings.

Summer Reading has kicked off at the library, with more than 1,800 children registering. Participants can enter a drawing for book bundles and educational items by tracking their daily reading or listening activities.

"Through its educational foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, the Rotary Club of Homewood is proud to contribute financially to the summer reading program of the Homewood Public Library," says Jennifer Kyle, past President of Homewood Rotary Club. "Supporting education is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus, and as such, is extremely important to our club members. Providing book bundles is one of the many ways we invest in the education of children, youth and young adults in our community."

The Homewood Public Library promotes summer learning and prevents students from falling behind over the break through initiatives like summer reading, ensuring children have access to books all year. Support from organizations like the Homewood Rotary Club are instrumental in accomplishing this goal each summer, according to the library.