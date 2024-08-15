Homewood residents have two weeks to offer input on stormwater management plan

× Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Cale Smith is pictured speaking at a January 2024 council committee meeting.

Homewood residents learned that they have two weeks to offer input on the stormwater management plan produced by the Stormwater Management Authority at Monday's City Council meeting.

The window for offering input on the plan began on Monday and runs through Aug. 26.

“Each year, Jefferson County Department of Health, under the Stormwater Management Authority, issues a new and revised stormwater management program plan,” City Engineer Cale Smith said. “It's an annual thing and this is the announcement that it will be advertised for two weeks on our website."

During Monday’s meeting, the council: