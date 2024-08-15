Homewood residents have two weeks to offer input on stormwater management plan

×
Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
Cale Smith is pictured speaking at a January 2024 council committee meeting.
Homewood residents learned that they have two weeks to offer input on the stormwater management plan produced by the Stormwater Management Authority at Monday's City Council meeting.
The window for offering input on the plan began on Monday and runs through Aug. 26.
“Each year, Jefferson County Department of Health, under the Stormwater Management Authority, issues a new and revised stormwater management program plan,” City Engineer Cale Smith said. “It's an annual thing and this is the announcement that it will be advertised for two weeks on our website."
During Monday’s meeting, the council:
- Authorized the mayor to sign a new uniform supplier contract with Cintas, a move that should save the city money.
- Agreed to a making a $22,000 budget transfer for library improvements and a $10,000 transfer for traffic engineering. A related discussion about adding speed bumps in the library parking lot was referred to the Public Safety Committee.
- Authorized the mayor to sign a supplemental agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the Central Avenue project. The revised plan calls for a lengthening of the trail, which requires an addendum to the agreement with ALDOT.
- Approved a request to designate a loading zone on the east side of St. Charles Street just north of the intersection with Oxmoor Road. Loading at that location is not to exceed 30 minutes unless otherwise provided by ordinance. In a related move, the council established a no parking zone on the west side of St. Charles Street between the two entrances to the public parking lot and within 30 feet of the intersection with Oxmoor Road.
- Granted permission that a concrete cart path to be installed at 27th Avenue South by Rodney Scott's BBQ.
- Granted an ABC 150 special retail (30 days or less) liquor license for Corbeau Wine Bar at The Edge, pending approval by the Homewood Police Department. The council also approved that establishment for an ABC 160 special retail (more than 30 days) liquor license for the same location. Those licenses cover the entire gated area of The Edge. The latter action is pending approval of Homewood Fire Department and presumes no objection from Homewood Police.