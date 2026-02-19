Homewood resident questions city’s standards, timeline for hiring permanent city manager

× 1 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Hollywood resident Carolyn Herr Hollywood resident Carolyn Herr speaks during the Homewood City Council’s pre-council meeting, questioning the city’s qualifications and timeline for hiring a permanent city manager. × 2 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Councilman Nick Sims Councilman Nick Sims responds to concerns about the city manager job posting, saying minimum qualifications allow flexibility while still aiming for an ideal candidate. × 3 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. City Attorney Keith Jackson City Attorney Keith Jackson explains the city’s interview process and how the Homewood City Council will ultimately vote publicly on a final city manager selection. Prev Next

A Hollywood resident grilled the Homewood City Council during its pre-council meeting, wondering if the council had not set a high-enough bar for hiring a permanent city manager.

On Jan. 12, Carolyn Herr asked why credentials from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) weren’t included in the job requirements.

“I think Homewood deserves a highly qualified candidate for city manager,” Herr said. “I’m just remembering — as we changed the form of government — I remember the presentations that we would hire a highly qualified, ICMA-certified city manager. I’m wondering why that’s not a requirement.”

Councilman Nick Sims said setting minimum qualifications gives the city flexibility in making its selection.

“We are going to ultimately be under some constraints to hire someone as it relates to the timeline that’s based on the code for the implementation of the council-manager form of government,” he said. “We were able to name an interim for the initial … four months [as] per the code. But we will have to hire someone in the relative short term. And then also that the person must physically live within the city of Homewood [as] per the code, too. There are already those two constraints which we have in hiring. By having minimum qualifications versus the ideal listed in your job posting, you keep some flexibility depending on which candidates come in.

“But,” Sims said, “I agree with you. What you mentioned is the ideal candidate.”

Herr added that her choice for city manager would be someone with experience with a small town like Homewood.

“Obviously, citizens don’t want someone from California or somewhere that has no idea of what small-town USA is like,” she said. “We are different. We’re just different than a lot of cities, and we like how we are.”

The city manager job was posted on Dec. 23, and the deadline for submitting resumes was Jan. 16. Herr wondered if the city was squeezing its search into too small a window.

Mayor Jennifer Andress said lots of things had to be done as the new mayor and council took office. Human Resources Director Kim Kinder said the timetable allows time for the city’s choice to turn in a month’s notice.

The city council approved a resolution establishing procedures for conducting interviews for city manager.

“Kim Kinder, the HR director, and Sam Gaston will conduct the interviews of applicants who meet the minimum criteria that the city published for the city manager position,” City Attorney Keith Jackson said. “Every councilor has the opportunity to attend, but it’s not a public meeting, so they can’t talk and deliberate.”

When interviews have concluded, Gaston and Kinder will prepare a list of no fewer than three and no more than five qualified applicants.

“After the interviews,” Jackson said, “the council will vote in a public meeting on what their thoughts are.”

Acting City Manager Cale Smith left the room during the pre-council discussion as he will be among candidates vying for the permanent job. At least 40 resumes have been received.

During the formal meeting, the council:

Approved budget amendments for fiscal year 2026.

Authorized the mayor to sign the city’s stormwater management plan.

Approved vouchers for the period ending Dec. 23, 2025.

Carried over a request to restrict on-street parking along the eastern side of Linden Avenue from Reese Street to Oxmoor Road.

Prior to the meeting, the mayor presented a couple of proclamations. One established January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The second proclamation acknowledged the 100-year anniversary of Lakeshore Foundation, which began in 1925 as the Jefferson Tuberculosis Sanatorium. Lakeshore Foundation is an official Olympic and Paralympic training site and currently home to three Paralympic teams.