Homewood Public Library to host teen career fair and ACT workshop

The Homewood Public Library will offer two February programs aimed at helping teens prepare for life after high school, whether that includes entering the workforce, pursuing apprenticeships or heading to college.

The Teen Career and Apprenticeship Fair will take place Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Students in grades 6-12 and their parents are invited to meet with businesses and organizations from across the Birmingham area to learn about career opportunities, internships and apprenticeship programs. The interactive event gives teens a chance to ask questions, make connections, and explore both traditional and hands-on career pathways. The fair is free and does not require registration.

Later that week, the library will host a two-day ACT Weekend Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 22, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., also in the Large Auditorium. The workshop is designed to help teens improve their test-taking skills through focused content review and a full-length practice test. Participants should bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator and a bottled beverage or snack. Pizza lunch will be provided on Saturday.

The ACT workshop costs $40 per teen, and advance registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/act.

For more information about teen programs and educational resources, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/teens.