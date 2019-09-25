Homewood Public Library to host Halloween Ghost Hunt on Oct. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Public Library. Homewood Public Library will host a ghost tour Oct. 25.

Ever wanted to find a ghost? A poltergeist? Maybe even a haint? Then the Homewood Public Library and the Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations have just the event for you: a paranormal tour of the library.

This interactive tour set for Oct. 25 will utilize the “latest paranormal investigation equipment” and inform attendees of the unusual history of the Homewood Public Library, as well as educate listeners about the background of Homewood itself.

“Previous investigations have revealed some very unusual activity, and several people have experienced the hauntings firsthand,” said Lesley Hyde, who will lead the tour.

Afterward, the evidence gathered throughout the event will be analyzed and the results revealed following the evaluation.

This is a family-friendly event, with children 10 and older welcome. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Recording equipment and cameras are welcome, but no outside food or drink is permitted.

Advance tickets for the event are $25 and available at southernghostgirls.com. The event lasts from 7-10 p.m. For more information, see the Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations Facebook page or contact Hyde directly at lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the Homewood Public Library.

The library will also host a trick-or-treat event for children from newborn all the way to fifth grade Oct. 31, from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Like a traditional trick-or-treat, children in costumes may visit various stations around the library to receive treats in a fun and safe atmosphere.