Homewood Public Library to host community puzzle swap

Homewood Public Library will hold a community Puzzle Swap on Sunday, March 8, from 3-5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Patrons are encouraged to bring gently used puzzles — complete with all pieces and in good condition — to trade for something new to enjoy. The event offers a fun, budget-friendly way to refresh puzzle collections while connecting with fellow enthusiasts.

In addition to the swap, the library’s Library of Things includes a selection of puzzles available for checkout. The full collection can be viewed at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/lot.

The Puzzle Swap is free and open to the public. For more information about this event and other upcoming programs, visit hom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

ewoodpubliclibrary.org.