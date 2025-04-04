Homewood Public Library soaks in the love for National Library Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library topped the charts in 2024 for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.

Libraries across the country serve as pillars of their communities, with millions of people visiting them every week, according to the American Library Association. The Homewood Public Library is no exception, and its impact is celebrated annually during National Library Week, which falls on April 6-12 this year.

“The Homewood Public Library has been a huge part of my family’s life, starting from when my kids were little. Storytimes and visiting the children’s department were a weekly occurrence,” said Councilwoman Barry Smith. “As my boys got older, we were summer reading regulars and even did tutoring sessions and schoolwork at the library. Now that my kids are grown and gone, I still visit the library regularly for events and meetings or even just to check out books for me. The library and the wonderful staff are such a valuable part of the fabric of Homewood — truly the heart of our little city, with something for absolutely every age and stage!”

In 2024, the library topped the charts for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.

The library hosted more than 1,200 events during the year, including new ones like free violin classes, its first Trunk or Treat event, and informational classes on becoming a foster parent. Those events drew nearly 105,000 attendees.

The library also hosted 150 outreach events in the community, such as storytime at day cares and schools, reaching 16,000 residents.

More than 9,500 families participated in the Summer Reading program last year, and more than 500,000 items were checked out from the library.

“As I review the Homewood city budget each year, I am always reminded how much our library is utilized and loved by the community,” said City Council President Walter Jones. “In my opinion, we have the best library in the country, and we are so blessed to have this as an important resource in our community!”

The library offers programs for kids, teens and adults, both on-site and virtually. Its e-services allow patrons to borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines. The library’s website also houses archives, and it offers wireless printing, notary services, test proctoring, computer classes and more on-site.

“The Homewood Library truly puts the ‘home’ in Homewood,” said patron Joy Duan. “The first time I went to the Homewood Library, I instantly felt like I was in the library I used to go to as a child. I love the long tables, the cozy nooks between bookshelves, the little turtle in the children’s corner, the sweet librarians who lent me a rubber band when I forgot my own hair tie and so much more. I love my Homewood Library because no matter how tired or stressed I am with whatever upcoming exam I need to study for, coming to the Homewood Library always feels like coming home.”

The Homewood Public Library contributed to this article.