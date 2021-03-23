Homewood Public Library receives Bicentennial Legacy Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright. Library Director Deborah Fout and Head of Adult Services Leslie West stand in front of the Bicentennial Legacy Award.

The Homewood Public Library received a special plaque commemorating its outstanding contribution to Alabama’s recent bicentennial celebration.

Between Mar. 3, 2017, and Dec. 14, 2019, every county, more than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration. They undertook hundreds of projects and activities over the three-year celebration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. All made a significant and lasting contribution to the state’s commemoration.

“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” said Alabama Bicentennial Commission Executive Director Jay Lamar. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”

The specially made bronze plaque names the Homewood Public Library as a recipient and will be displayed outside the entrance of the Adult Department.

Leslie West is the head of adult services at the Homewood Public Library, which provided much of the bicentennial programming for the library.

“The library partnered with many organizations to provide a wide variety of programming that featured Alabama history, geography, famous persons, industry and culture," West said. "Our community was immensely supportive of our efforts to highlight our state during its bicentennial. We are extremely proud to have received this award for quality programming. It means so much to us.”

Among the award recipients were exhibitions, school projects and city murals. Many initiatives were locally focused, while others involved regional or even statewide interests. Many are especially notable for their long-term relevance and impact.

The awards also represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metropolitan centers. Community partners included junior colleges, county commissions and historic sites.

For more information about the Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Awards and the bicentennial commemoration, visit alabama200.org or call 334-242-4537.

— Submitted by Judith Wright.