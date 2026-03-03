Homewood Public Library Professional Series presents “Integrity When No One Is Watching”

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will continue its Professional Series with “Integrity When No One Is Watching” on Friday, March 6, from 1-2 p.m.

The interactive workshop will examine the critical role integrity plays in leadership, decision-making and long-term professional success. Participants will explore how consistent, values-driven choices shape reputation, strengthen teams and build trust long before challenges arise.

The session will be led by Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, a transformational leader who will share practical strategies related to communication, vision setting, team empowerment and emotional intelligence. Attendees will leave with actionable tools to help create workplace environments where innovation flourishes and individuals feel empowered to contribute their best work.

The program is free to attend. Registration is requested for head count purposes at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.