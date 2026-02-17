Homewood Public Library offers free violin lessons for elementary students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library recently concluded a free violin education series for students in grades 3-5, providing hands-on music instruction and a public performance opportunity.

The program began with Violin 101 and expanded in December with Violin 102, allowing participants to continue developing their skills. The series culminated in a public violin recital on Dec. 8, 2025, where students performed selections they had practiced throughout the fall.

Participants were provided with violins and received instruction in basic musicianship, technique and foundational playing skills.

“We are thrilled to offer free music instruction at the library,” said Mary Eller, assistant department head of circulation at Homewood Public Library. “Programs like Violin 101 and 102 help children explore creativity, build confidence, and discover new interests. We’re incredibly proud of our students and thankful for their amazing instructor, Eliza Warden.”

The library also offers violins for checkout through its Library of Things, allowing patrons to continue practicing at home.