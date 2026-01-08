Homewood Public Library offering ASO ticket vouchers for ‘Luminous Legends: Tchaikovsky & Brahms’

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

In partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, the Homewood Public Library is offering free ticket vouchers to upcoming ASO performances of “Luminous Legends: Tchaikovsky & Brahms” at the Alys Stephens Center.

Each voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to one of the following performances: Friday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.; or Saturday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Registration is required due to limited availability, and participants are limited to one voucher per person.

Vouchers must be picked up in the Adult Services Department at Homewood Public Library by the day before the selected performance. Any vouchers not picked up by that time will be offered to the next person on the waitlist or made available to others. Those who are unable to attend are asked to cancel their reservation by contacting the Adult Services Department at 205-332-6600, option 3.

Name and email information will be shared with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. To register, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/14183548.