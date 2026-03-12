Homewood Public Library launches community survey for long-range plan

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library Web Slider Long Range Plan Survey 2026 - 1

The Homewood Public Library is asking residents to share their input through a community survey as it develops its 2026-2031 Long-Range Strategic Plan.

Library officials say community feedback will play a key role in shaping the plan. The survey asks participants about how they currently use the library, which services they value most and what priorities they would like to see in the coming years.

Responses will help guide future decisions about library programs, services and resources as the library plans for the needs of the Homewood community.

The survey is anonymous and takes less than five minutes to complete, according to library officials. All responses will be reviewed collectively as part of the planning process.

Residents can complete the survey online at hpl.pub/hpl-survey. The survey will remain open through Tuesday, March 31, 2026.