Homewood Public Library launches community mural project, seeks favorite book nominations

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is inviting residents to help shape a new public art installation that will celebrate books, reading and the community's literary favorites.

Library officials recently announced plans for a large-scale mural that will be painted on the library's south-facing exterior wall overlooking the parking lot. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026 and will be created by local artist Shawn Fitzwater.

The mural will feature book titles selected through a community nomination and voting process. Organizers said the project is intended to enhance the library's public spaces while highlighting the role books and libraries play in the lives of Homewood residents.

"This mural will showcase our community's favorite stories and highlight Homewood's love of literature," Library Director Judith Wright said. "Each book on the mural will represent how imagination, learning, and a shared love of reading bring us together."

The selection process will take place in two phases.

Book nominations

The first phase allows community members to nominate books they would like to see included in the mural design. Nominations are being accepted now through June 21.

Community voting

After nominations are collected, residents will have the opportunity to vote on the most popular titles from June 29 through Aug. 9. The results will help determine which books are incorporated into the final artwork.

Library officials said the completed mural will serve as a lasting tribute to stories that have inspired generations of readers in the Homewood community.

Residents can submit book nominations by visiting homewoodpubliclibrary.org/mural.