Homewood Public Library kicks off summer reading with Foam Bubble Bash

× 1 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children celebrate the end of the school year and the start of Homewood Public Library's Summer Reading program at a foam Bubble Bash at the Homewood Public Library on May 27, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

The Homewood Public Library kicked off summer and the launch of its 2026 Summer Reading Program with its annual Foam Bubble Bash, drawing more than 600 attendees for a morning of family-friendly activities.

The event celebrated the end of the school year as families gathered in the library parking lot to enjoy music, games and giant foam bubbles created by two large foam cannons.

Foam Zone Parties provided the foam and music for the event, while Snowood Snoballs served flavored snoballs to help participants cool off. Pinky Fancy Faces was also on hand offering face painting for children and families.

The Foam Bubble Bash serves as the library’s annual kickoff to its Summer Reading Program, which encourages children, teens and adults to stay engaged with books, educational activities and library programs throughout the summer.

Registration for the 2026 Summer Reading Program is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr.

Additional information about upcoming summer events and programs can be found at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.