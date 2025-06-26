Homewood Public Library July events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library houses hundreds of books, videos, a computer lab and more.

The Homewood Public Library's July calendar is full of fun events and activities for all ages.

All Month

Summer Reading 2025: Color our World! - in the Children's Department

Teen Summer Reading 2025 - Color Our World

July 1

"The Rainbow Thief" by The Story Ship, 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.

Google Docs- Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Moses to Lawrence: The Historic Sands of Jordan, 3-4 p.m.

Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.

July 2

Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.

Embroidery Class, 3-4:30 p.m.

Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

July 3

Let's Move and Groove!, 10:30-11 a.m.

Teen Advisory Board, 6-7 p.m.

Read It & Eat Book Club - The Things We Didn't Know by Elba Iris Pérez, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 4

Library Closed

July 5

The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.

July 7

Percussion Play, 10:30-11 a.m.

West Oxmoor Presents: Finding Balance - Reducing Falls and Finding Calm, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

DIY: Pop Sockets, 1-2 p.m.

Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Magnus Mondays: Podcast Club, 6-8 p.m.

July 8

The Show of Many Colors & a Chicken - with Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell, 9:30-11 a.m. &11-11:30 a.m.

Alabama Quilts and Their Stories - with Beth Hunter, 11 a.m.-noon

Not Your Mama's Book Club - Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique with Ron Johnson, 2-3:30 p.m.

Popup: Kpop Dance Class, 4-5 p.m.

Oxmoor Page Turners - Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 9

Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-11 a.m.

Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.

West Homewood Presents - Maximizing Long-Term Care Insurance Policies, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.

July 10

JCLC Directors Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.

Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.

Family Fun Night, 5-6 p.m.

Adult Crafting with September Reed - Dots on Rocks Painting, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 11

Girl's Self Defense, 10-11 a.m.

Books: The History & Art of Letterpress Bookmaking - with Scott Fisk, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Art Boot Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

July 12

The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.

July 14

Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2 to 3 p.m.

Art on a Roll!, 3:30-4 p.m.

The Road To College, 6-8 p.m.

July 15

Color our World! with The Science Guys, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.

The ABC's of Medicare, noon-1 p.m.

Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, 1-2 p.m.

Google Docs-Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.

Library Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m.

Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.

Embroidery Class, 6-7 p.m.

July 16

Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.

Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

July 17

Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.

American Girl Party, 3:30-4 p.m.

July 18

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

3-D Needle Felting - with Mollie McFarland, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Beginner's Film Club, 1-2 p.m.

Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.

July 20

Oil Painting, 3-5 p.m.

July 21

Bluey Creative Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Drum Circle, 3:30-4 p.m.

Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

Pitch Perfect Sing-Along, 6-8:30 p.m.

July 22

Michelle's Magical Poodles, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.

Walls That Speak: - The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking, 11 a.m.-noon

Google Slides, 2:30-4 p.m.

Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

Dungeon Master Boot Camp, 6-8 p.m.

July 23

Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-10 a.m.

Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.

Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.

July 24

Learn about Ironworking - Sloss Furnace, 1-2 p.m.

Introduction to Excel 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.

Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.

Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.

Miniature Painting With September Reed, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 25

Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.

July 26

The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.

Homewood Community Art Show Reception, 4-5 p.m.

July 27

Rough Draft - Writer's Club, 3-4 p.m.

July 28

Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Story Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 3:30-4 p.m.

Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m.

Library Trivia League - Art Themed, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 29

Back to School Bonanza!, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Sarah Bliss Wright Presents The Mt. Ida Quilt Project - One Community, Two Quilts, Three Centuries, 11 a.m.-noon

The Ink Splatters, 1-3 p.m.

Niki Sepsas Presents - Art History: A Journey Through the Ages, 2-3 p.m.

July 30

Better Than Therapy Book Club - From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir, 2-3:30 p.m.

July 31