Homewood Public Library July events

Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library
The Homewood Public Library houses hundreds of books, videos, a computer lab and more.
The Homewood Public Library's July calendar is full of fun events and activities for all ages.
All Month
- Summer Reading 2025: Color our World! - in the Children's Department
- Teen Summer Reading 2025 - Color Our World
July 1
- "The Rainbow Thief" by The Story Ship, 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
- Google Docs- Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
- West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Moses to Lawrence: The Historic Sands of Jordan, 3-4 p.m.
- Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
July 2
- Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
- Embroidery Class, 3-4:30 p.m.
- Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.
July 3
- Let's Move and Groove!, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Teen Advisory Board, 6-7 p.m.
- Read It & Eat Book Club - The Things We Didn't Know by Elba Iris Pérez, 6:30-8 p.m.
July 4
- Library Closed
July 5
- The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.
July 7
- Percussion Play, 10:30-11 a.m.
- West Oxmoor Presents: Finding Balance - Reducing Falls and Finding Calm, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- DIY: Pop Sockets, 1-2 p.m.
- Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
- Magnus Mondays: Podcast Club, 6-8 p.m.
July 8
- The Show of Many Colors & a Chicken - with Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell, 9:30-11 a.m. &11-11:30 a.m.
- Alabama Quilts and Their Stories - with Beth Hunter, 11 a.m.-noon
- Not Your Mama's Book Club - Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique with Ron Johnson, 2-3:30 p.m.
- Popup: Kpop Dance Class, 4-5 p.m.
- Oxmoor Page Turners - Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, 6:30-8 p.m.
July 9
- Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-11 a.m.
- Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
- West Homewood Presents - Maximizing Long-Term Care Insurance Policies, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.
July 10
- JCLC Directors Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
- Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
- Family Fun Night, 5-6 p.m.
- Adult Crafting with September Reed - Dots on Rocks Painting, 6:30-8 p.m.
July 11
- Girl's Self Defense, 10-11 a.m.
- Books: The History & Art of Letterpress Bookmaking - with Scott Fisk, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Art Boot Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
July 12
- The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.
July 14
- Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2 to 3 p.m.
- Art on a Roll!, 3:30-4 p.m.
- The Road To College, 6-8 p.m.
July 15
- Color our World! with The Science Guys, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.
- The ABC's of Medicare, noon-1 p.m.
- Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, 1-2 p.m.
- Google Docs-Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Library Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
- Embroidery Class, 6-7 p.m.
July 16
- Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
- Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.
July 17
- Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
- American Girl Party, 3:30-4 p.m.
July 18
- American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 3-D Needle Felting - with Mollie McFarland, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- Beginner's Film Club, 1-2 p.m.
- Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.
July 20
- Oil Painting, 3-5 p.m.
July 21
- Bluey Creative Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
- Drum Circle, 3:30-4 p.m.
- Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Pitch Perfect Sing-Along, 6-8:30 p.m.
July 22
- Michelle's Magical Poodles, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.
- Walls That Speak: - The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking, 11 a.m.-noon
- Google Slides, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Dungeon Master Boot Camp, 6-8 p.m.
July 23
- Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-10 a.m.
- Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
- Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.
July 24
- Learn about Ironworking - Sloss Furnace, 1-2 p.m.
- Introduction to Excel 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
- Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
- Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
- Miniature Painting With September Reed, 6:30-8 p.m.
July 25
- Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.
July 26
- The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Homewood Community Art Show Reception, 4-5 p.m.
July 27
- Rough Draft - Writer's Club, 3-4 p.m.
July 28
- Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
- Story Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 3:30-4 p.m.
- Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m.
- Library Trivia League - Art Themed, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 29
- Back to School Bonanza!, 10:30 a.m.-noon
- Sarah Bliss Wright Presents The Mt. Ida Quilt Project - One Community, Two Quilts, Three Centuries, 11 a.m.-noon
- The Ink Splatters, 1-3 p.m.
- Niki Sepsas Presents - Art History: A Journey Through the Ages, 2-3 p.m.
July 30
- Better Than Therapy Book Club - From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir, 2-3:30 p.m.
July 31
- Alabama Snakes, 1-2 p.m.
- Introduction to Excel 2016 - Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Magic Hour Film Club - At Eternity's Gate, 6-9 p.m.