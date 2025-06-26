Homewood Public Library July events

The Homewood Public Library's July calendar is full of fun events and activities for all ages.

All Month

  • Summer Reading 2025: Color our World! - in the Children's Department
  • Teen Summer Reading 2025 - Color Our World

July 1

  • "The Rainbow Thief" by The Story Ship, 9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Google Docs- Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Moses to Lawrence: The Historic Sands of Jordan, 3-4 p.m.
  • Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.

July 2

  • Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
  • Embroidery Class, 3-4:30 p.m.
  • Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

July 3

  • Let's Move and Groove!, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Teen Advisory Board, 6-7 p.m.
  • Read It & Eat Book Club - The Things We Didn't Know by Elba Iris Pérez, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 4

  • Library Closed

July 5

  • The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.

July 7

  • Percussion Play, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • West Oxmoor Presents: Finding Balance - Reducing Falls and Finding Calm, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • DIY: Pop Sockets, 1-2 p.m.
  • Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
  • Magnus Mondays: Podcast Club, 6-8 p.m.

July 8

  • The Show of Many Colors & a Chicken - with Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell, 9:30-11 a.m. &11-11:30 a.m.
  • Alabama Quilts and Their Stories - with Beth Hunter, 11 a.m.-noon
  • Not Your Mama's Book Club - Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique with Ron Johnson, 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Popup: Kpop Dance Class, 4-5 p.m.
  • Oxmoor Page Turners - Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 9

  • Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-11 a.m.
  • Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
  • West Homewood Presents - Maximizing Long-Term Care Insurance Policies, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.

July 10

  • JCLC Directors Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
  • Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
  • Family Fun Night, 5-6 p.m.
  • Adult Crafting with September Reed - Dots on Rocks Painting, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 11

  • Girl's Self Defense, 10-11 a.m.
  • Books: The History & Art of Letterpress Bookmaking - with Scott Fisk, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Art Boot Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.

July 12

  • The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.

July 14

  • Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2 to 3 p.m.
  • Art on a Roll!, 3:30-4 p.m.
  • The Road To College, 6-8 p.m.

July 15

  • Color our World! with The Science Guys, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.
  • The ABC's of Medicare, noon-1 p.m.
  • Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, 1-2 p.m.
  • Google Docs-Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Library Board Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
  • Embroidery Class, 6-7 p.m.

July 16

  • Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
  • Seniors Live Yoga - with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

July 17

  • Introduction to Word 2016 - Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • American Girl Party, 3:30-4 p.m.

July 18

  • American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • 3-D Needle Felting - with Mollie McFarland, 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • Beginner's Film Club, 1-2 p.m.
  • Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.

July 20

  • Oil Painting, 3-5 p.m.

July 21

  • Bluey Creative Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
  • Drum Circle, 3:30-4 p.m.
  • Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Pitch Perfect Sing-Along, 6-8:30 p.m.

July 22

  • Michelle's Magical Poodles, 9:30-10 a.m. & 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Walls That Speak: - The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking, 11 a.m.-noon
  • Google Slides, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Dungeon Master Boot Camp, 6-8 p.m.

July 23

  • Pokemon Go to the Park: A Walking Group, 9-10 a.m.
  • Summer Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. & 3:30-4 p.m.
  • Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Teen Digital Art, 4-5 p.m.

July 24

  • Learn about Ironworking - Sloss Furnace, 1-2 p.m.
  • Introduction to Excel 2016 - Part 1, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Violin Summer Mini Camp, 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Teen Theater Thursday, 4-5 p.m.
  • Game Design Boot Camp, 5-7 p.m.
  • Miniature Painting With September Reed, 6:30-8 p.m.

July 25

  • Art Boot Camp, 3:30- 5 p.m.

July 26

  • The Baby Bunch!, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Homewood Community Art Show Reception, 4-5 p.m.

July 27

  • Rough Draft - Writer's Club, 3-4 p.m.

July 28

  • Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
  • Story Drama - with Homewood Theatre, 3:30-4 p.m.
  • Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m.
  • Library Trivia League - Art Themed, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 29

  • Back to School Bonanza!, 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • Sarah Bliss Wright Presents The Mt. Ida Quilt Project - One Community, Two Quilts, Three Centuries, 11 a.m.-noon
  • The Ink Splatters, 1-3 p.m.
  • Niki Sepsas Presents - Art History: A Journey Through the Ages, 2-3 p.m.

July 30

  • Better Than Therapy Book Club - From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir, 2-3:30 p.m.

July 31

  • Alabama Snakes, 1-2 p.m.
  • Introduction to Excel 2016 - Part 2, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Magic Hour Film Club - At Eternity's Gate, 6-9 p.m.