Homewood Public Library invites community to share stories during Love Your Library campaign

The Homewood Public Library is inviting community members to celebrate what makes the library meaningful to them during “Love Your Library” month, running Feb. 1-28.

Patrons are encouraged to submit reflections online at hpl.pub/lovelibrary for a chance to win a $50 Homewood Instagift Card. All submissions received during February will be entered into the drawing.

“Love Your Library is a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from our patrons about the ways the library supports their lives, families, and interests,” Administration Librarian Laura Tucker said. “These stories remind us why libraries matter.”

Patron responses often highlight the library’s role as a welcoming space for families and readers of all ages. Others point to the library’s programs and resources. Affordability and access are also frequently mentioned.

Library staff say the campaign highlights the library’s role as a place for connection, learning and creativity. Community members can participate throughout the month.