Homewood Public Library hosts tortilla making class with Dulce Rivera of Mi Pueblo

The Homewood Public Library invites the community to a flavorful, hands-on culinary experience at its tortilla making class on Thursday, March 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The class will be led by Dulce Rivera, CEO of Mi Pueblo Supermarket, who will demonstrate how to make fresh tortillas from scratch while sharing the history and cultural traditions behind the staple food. Participants will learn traditional techniques and enjoy tasting freshly made tortillas with taco fillings provided.

Organizers say the event offers an opportunity to celebrate food, culture and community while learning a practical kitchen skill.