Homewood Public Library hosting variety of events this week

× Expand Staff Photo Homewood Public Library's Children's Department opened a reading nook in March of 2019.

The Homewood Public Library is hosting a variety of events for all ages this week.

Summer reading, for ages up to 12, is ongoing through Aug. 4. Once signed up, kids can pick up a goodie bag and a free book at the Friend's bookstore!

They will receive a calendar reading log to track each day they read or listen to an audiobook. Bring the log to the children's desk and earn a monthly drawing entry for every 3 days marked off. A handful of winners will be picked on Aug. 5. To register, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr.

Monday

Events on Monday include virtual yoga and a science show.

Yoga is at 2 p.m., and you can register at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/10441184.

The science show is at 3:30 p.m. at the Homewood Senior Center.

Tuesday

Tuesday’s events range from a Zoofari and presentation by the Southern Museum of Flight to a Homewood Library Board meeting and an informational session on Medicare.

The Zoofari Earth with Animal Tales event takes place at the library with shows at 9:25 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Science of Flight presentation by the museum will be held at the Southern Museum of Flight at 2 p.m.

The board meeting will start at 11:30 a.m., and the ABC’s of Medicare event begins at noon. Both will take place at the library.

Finally, a Seasonal Stories session with Sid Burgess and Julie Stewart is being held at 1 p.m.

All events are open to the public and do not require registration.

Wednesday

There are no events scheduled for Wednesday.

Thursday

Thursday brings the opportunity to learn about identifying fish and the library’s weekly game night.

The Fish IDing course with Alabama State Fisheries is open to grades six to 12 and begins at 1 p.m. You can register at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/10659109.

Homewood Library’s weekly game night for those 18 and older is from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to bring their own games.

Friday

Closing out the week on Friday, teens are invited to a Sumi-E inkwash painting class, and the Big Ideas Book Club is meeting.

The painting class begins at 11 a.m. and supplies are provided. To register, visit https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/10659111.

The book club gathers each month for lunch to discuss a different nonfiction title and share how the ideas impact their lives and work. The meeting begins at noon in the library boardroom.

More information on library events can be found at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events?v=grid&r=thismonth.