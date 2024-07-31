Homewood Public Library hosting storytime events in August

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is hosting several storytime events in August 2024.

The Homewood Public Library announced their August storytime schedule on Tuesday, listing five different events.

Their first event, Itsy Bitsy Baby, is on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The second event is called Book Babies and will be on Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Miss Mollie's Musical Storytime will make a double appearance in August, first on Aug. 13 and again on Aug. 22. Both events will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The final storytime session, titled Mindful Monday, will be Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

For more information on each event, visit https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events?v=grid&r=thismonth.