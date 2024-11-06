Homewood Public Library hosting short story competition

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is hosting a short story competition, with submissions accepted until Nov. 30, 2024.

Engage in your creative side by participating in the Homewood Public Library’s short story competition.

All ages are welcome to participate, and all genres are accepted. However, the library asks that stories are a PG13 or below rating. Stories must be under 3,000 words and only one story per person can be submitted. The competition opened Nov. 1 and the deadline is Nov. 30. Winners will be announced in December.

To submit your story, visit https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/12139130.