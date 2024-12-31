Homewood Public Library hosting blood drive

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Jan. 3

The Homewood Public Library and American Red Cross have partnered to hold a blood drive on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year.

The library asks healthy and eligible individuals to come out to donate. To learn about the requirements, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html.

Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. There will also be an option for Power Red donations. To sign up, donors can call 1-800-733-2767; download the Blood Donor App (Text BloodApp to 90999 or download it today); or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWDLibrary.