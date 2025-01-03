Homewood Public Library hosting ACT workshop

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is hosting an ACT weekend worksop on Saturday and Sunday.

This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Saturday's session is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday's is from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/act.