Homewood Public Library honors staff for outstanding service and leadership

The Homewood Public Library celebrated the people behind the shelves during its annual Staff Development Day, recognizing employees for outstanding service, leadership and dedication to the community.

This year’s top honors included Full-Time and Part-Time Employees of the Year, as well as Above & Beyond Awards in innovation, leadership and customer service.

Barbara Paige was named 2025 Full-Time Employee of the Year for her work on the Housekeeping and Administration team. Library staff praised her steady presence, strong work ethic and daily commitment to maintaining a clean, welcoming space for patrons and coworkers alike.

“Barbara’s kindness and pride in her work set the tone for the entire building,” the library said in a statement. “She exemplifies what it means to be a true library professional.”

Erin Isbell, a Library Tech II in Adult and Teen Services, was honored as Part-Time Employee of the Year. Known for her warmth, creativity and professionalism, Isbell is a consistent presence at the front desk and behind the scenes.

“Erin’s reliability and willingness to go the extra mile make her an invaluable part of the team,” the library said.

The Above & Beyond Awards recognize staff members who show exceptional creativity, initiative or leadership in their roles:

Guy Bannister, Library Tech II in Adult/Teen Services, received the Innovation Award for his forward-thinking ideas that have improved services and inspired new ways to engage patrons.

Kate Etheredge, Assistant Director of Services, was honored with the Leadership Award for her guidance, mentorship and team-building.

Aaliyah Taylor, Library Tech II in Children’s Services, earned the Customer Service Award for her attentive, compassionate service — especially to families and young readers.

Library leadership said the awards reflect the values that define the Homewood Public Library: excellence in service, a welcoming atmosphere and a deep commitment to the community.

“We are proud to recognize the incredible people who make this library such a vital part of Homewood,” the library said.