Homewood Public Library highlights library card month and canned food drive

Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is hosting a canned food drive, with donations going to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

September is an exciting month at Homewood Public Library, with Library Card Sign-up Month and their annual canned food drive in full swing.

The library encourages everyone to sign up for a card for access to books, ebooks, telescopes, pressure washers, musical instruments and more. Sign up for or renew a card this month to receive a special promotional item.

September is also the month for the Canned Food Drive/Food for Fines at Homewood Public Library. This is an opportunity for patrons to bring in non-perishable items in exchange for a waiver of up to $10 in late fee fines ($1 off in fines waived for every non-perishable food item donated). Donated items must be in good condition, unopened, and within date. Food will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.