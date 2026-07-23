Homewood Public Library encourages community to share input on mural

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is inviting residents to help shape a new public art installation by voting for the books they want featured in the library's upcoming Community Mural Project.

Funded by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, the mural will be painted by local artist Shawn Fitzwater on the library's south-facing exterior wall overlooking the parking lot. The artwork is intended to celebrate the stories that have inspired generations of readers while highlighting the library as a place of imagination, learning and community.

Earlier this summer, the library asked patrons to nominate books they felt best represented the Homewood community. According to the library, hundreds of nominations were submitted by readers of all ages.

"We were thrilled by the incredible response from our community," Administrative Assistant Liz Moye said. "The nominations reflect the books that have shaped childhoods, sparked lifelong learning, and brought generations of readers together. Now we're inviting everyone to help choose which additional titles will become part of this lasting work of public art."

Four works received enough nominations to automatically earn a place on the mural: "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen, "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, the "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling and "The Lord of the Rings" series by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Community members can vote for three titles in each of six categories: Picture Books & Children's Books, Children's Classics, Middle Grade & Teen, Adult Classics, Adult Fiction & Nonfiction and Alabama Authors & Stories.

Voting is open through Aug. 9, and the completed mural is expected to be installed in fall 2026.

To vote, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/mural.