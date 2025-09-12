Homewood Public Library continues National Library Card Month celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month with prizes for new and renewed cards and a food drive supporting families in need.

The Homewood Public Library is continuing its celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month throughout September, offering incentives for new and renewed cards along with community-focused programs.

The annual observance highlights the resources available with a library card. At Homewood, a card provides access to thousands of books and eBooks, along with streaming movies, music and audiobooks. Cardholders can also borrow nontraditional items such as telescopes, pressure washers and musical instruments.

Anyone who signs up for or renews a card during September will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Homewood Instagift card.

The library is also holding its Food for Fines program through the end of the month. Patrons may bring nonperishable food items to have overdue fines reduced by $1 per item, up to $10. Donated goods must be unopened, within date and in good condition. All collected food will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Library leaders said the programs are a way to encourage participation and support the wider community. “Whether you’re signing up for a library card, renewing your card or donating to the food drive, you’re helping make Homewood stronger and more connected,” the library said in a statement.

National Library Card Sign-Up Month runs through Sept. 30. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org or call 205-332-6600.