Homewood Public Library brings anime, cosplay and fandom fun to summer Mini-Mini Con

Homewood Public Library will host its summer Mini-Mini Con on Sunday, June 28, from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Designed for students in grades 6-12, the event offers a scaled-down summer edition of the library's annual fall anime and pop culture convention, bringing together fans of anime, gaming, cosplay and Japanese culture for an afternoon of activities.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume and participate in cosplay-themed events throughout the afternoon. A professional cosplayer will lead a presentation on creating impressive costumes without spending a fortune, offering tips and tricks for building cosplay outfits on a budget.

The event also will feature Japanese snacks, fandom activities and opportunities for teens to connect with others who share similar interests.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be a "Howl's Moving Castle"-themed ball inspired by the beloved Studio Ghibli film, where attendees can dance and celebrate their favorite characters and stories.

No registration is required, and parents are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16258735 or call 205-332-6600.