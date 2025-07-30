Homewood Public Library August events

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2–3 p.m.

Aug. 1: Sip & Strokes, Large Auditorium, 6:30–8 p.m.

Aug. 2: Adult Crafting: Sips & Pokes 2-D Yarn Felting, Room 102, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Adult Crafting Henna - With September Reed, Room 109, 6:30–8 p.m.

Aug. 15: Pop-Up Sushi Class for Adults, Round Auditorium, 6–8 p.m.

Aug. 17: Book Swap, Round Auditorium, 3:30–5 p.m.

Aug. 18: Fairy Gardens, Round Auditorium, 3:30–4 p.m.

Aug. 19: Watercolor Weird Art, Room 110, 4–6 p.m.

Aug. 26: Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic”, Round Auditorium, 2–3 p.m.