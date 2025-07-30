Homewood Public Library August events

Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library
The Homewood Public Library topped the charts in 2024 for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.
Library Events
Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2–3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Sip & Strokes, Large Auditorium, 6:30–8 p.m.
Aug. 2: Adult Crafting: Sips & Pokes 2-D Yarn Felting, Room 102, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Aug. 5: Adult Crafting Henna - With September Reed, Room 109, 6:30–8 p.m.
Aug. 15: Pop-Up Sushi Class for Adults, Round Auditorium, 6–8 p.m.
Aug. 17: Book Swap, Round Auditorium, 3:30–5 p.m.
Aug. 18: Fairy Gardens, Round Auditorium, 3:30–4 p.m.
Aug. 19: Watercolor Weird Art, Room 110, 4–6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic”, Round Auditorium, 2–3 p.m.