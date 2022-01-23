Homewood Public Library announces renewed partnership with KultureCity

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Homewood Public Library has extended its partnership with KultureCity. The organization offers training and hands-on resources for the autism community. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of KultureCity. The Homewood Public Library will provide sensory bags with noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, a feelings thermometer and lanyard for patrons with sensory needs. Prev Next

The Homewood Public Library is pleased to announce that all library employees underwent training and re-certification as a Sensory Inclusive location for KultureCity. KultureCity was founded in 2013 to help organizations bring awareness and inclusion to the autism community through training and hands-on resources. This training gives staff members a variety of tools and techniques to help people with sensory needs participate in an accepting environment.

“The children’s department became sensory certified in order to better serve our families.,” said Laura Tucker, special projects librarian at the Homewood Public Library. “The goal when we started this partnership in 2016 was to extend the training to the whole library and include adults and teens.”

“The training is well done with examples true to life,” said Rachel Blair of the teen department. “As someone who struggles with auditory triggers, it was nice to see examples conveyed in a way that neurotypical people can understand.”

The main areas of focus for this partnership are:

► An inclusive and welcoming environment for staff and patrons

► Training for staff

► Sensory bags with noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, a feelings thermometer and lanyard for patrons with sensory needs

► A social story for children to read with a caregiver before they come to the library

Through KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive Certification program, the library is better able to serve the community.

– Submitted by Laura Tucker.