Homewood Pops to host Christmas concert

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Chris Cooper

Enjoy a free evening of Christmas music old and new when the Homewood Pops Community Band presents its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Homewood Church of Christ.

The program will include nostalgic favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” composed by Birmingham native Hugh Martin, and some less familiar pieces, such as Kelly Clarkson’s exuberant “Underneath the Tree.”

Three songs will feature vocals by Homewood High School student and Patriot Band drum major Shelby Parks.

“As a community band, Homewood Pops includes everyone from teenage Homewood Patriot Band members to people in their 70s,” said Homewood Pops Director Chris Cooper. “What they all have in common is that they love music. You can really hear that in their playing.”

Cooper, director of bands at HHS, founded Homewood Pops last fall. He shares conducting duties with fellow HHS band directors Terrance Cobb and Ryan Murrell. All three also play in the band, Cooper on percussion, Cobb on baritone horn and tuba and Murrell on trumpet.

The concert will take place at the Homewood Church of Christ, located at 265 West Oxmoor Road in Birmingham – at Lakeshore Parkway and West Oxmoor Road.

Homewood Pops plans two more concerts in the spring. To learn more, join the Homewood Pops Facebook group.

Those who might want to join the band itself can contact Cooper at ccooper@homewood.k2.al.us. Anyone who plays – or used to play – a band instrument is welcome, whether or not they live in Homewood.