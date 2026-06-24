Homewood police sergeant recognized as Hometown Hero by U.S. Attorney's Office

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Homewood

Homewood Police Sgt. Justin Self has been recognized as a Hometown Hero by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama, an honor that recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional service, leadership and civic responsibility.

Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress joined federal, military and law enforcement officials at a recent ceremony honoring Self for his contributions to both the nation and the Homewood community.

Self is a retired U.S. Army Green Beret who served 20 years in Army Special Forces, including deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. During his military career, he earned numerous commendations, including two Bronze Star Medals.

In addition to his military service, Self has spent 24 years with the Homewood Police Department. He currently serves as supervisor of the department's Special Investigations Unit.

Throughout his law enforcement career, Self has worked in a variety of roles, including patrol operations, officer training, tactical operations and street crimes enforcement. His experience and leadership have made him a key member of the department's efforts to protect the community.

City officials praised Self's decades of service and highlighted the example he has set through his dedication to both military and public service.

The recognition also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the work of the Homewood Police Department and the officers who serve the city each day.

According to city officials, Self's career reflects a lifelong commitment to service, from his years in the U.S. Army to his ongoing work in law enforcement in Homewood.