14-year old human trafficking victim rescued from Homewood motel

On July 16, the Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the FBI Child Endangerment & Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted a human trafficking operation at the America’s Best motel on Summit Parkway.

The operation led to the rescue of a 14 year old victim who was reported to be missing out of Wisconsin, and the arrest of a suspect.

Jeremy Alexander, age 35 of Birmingham, was arrested and transported to the Homewood City Jail. Detectives obtained warrants through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Human Trafficking 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Alexander was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of $1,660,000. The victim has been referred to a local victim advocacy agency for assistance.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Homewood Police Department, along with our federal partners, to combat human trafficking and to rescue victims who have been forced into this criminal activity.

— Submitted by John Carr