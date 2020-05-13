Homewood police report slight increase in vehicle thefts

Although overall crime in Homewood has seen a slowdown since the pandemic, the Homewood Police Department is reporting a slight increase in vehicle theft.

One recent vehicle theft was reported on May 7 at the 300 block of Poinciana Drive, which is located off of Hollywood Boulevard.

The majority of the vehicles that have been stolen have been left unlocked, and the key has been left inside of them, said Staff Sergeant John Carr.

"We encourage residents to please remove valuables from their vehicles, to lock their doors and not to leave the key in their vehicle," Carr said. "We would also like to remind residents to keep outside lights on and arm security cameras if they have them."

If you see any suspicious activity, Carr said to call and report it immediately.

"Our success rate in apprehending these suspects significantly increases when residents call in suspicious activity when they see it," he said.

Call 205-332-6200 to reach the Homewood Police Department or call 911 for emergencies.