Homewood Police Department releases 2024 crime stats

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood Police Vehicle Homewood Police vehicle during a traffic stop in West Homewood on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

The Homewood Police department has released crime statistics from 2024, showcasing a decrease in overall crime from 2023.

Homewood police made 1,740 arrests, 12,595 traffic stops and 6,735 traffic tickets in 2024.

In the same year, the department's report noted 78 burglaries, 11 robberies, 155 car break-ins, 103 vehicle thefts, 14 sex crimes, 58 assaults, 0 homicides and 524 instances of theft in 2024.

Overall crime was down 17% from 2023, with the most notable decreases in robbery (68%), vehicle theft (34%) and homicides (100%).

There was also a 6% decrease in car break-ins, a 15% drop in assaults and an 18% decrease in thefts.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) seized the following during 2024 cases:

203 grams of heroin/fentanyl

255 grams of cocaine

264 grams of methamphetamine

6 pounds of marijuana

79 grams of psilocybin/mushrooms

479 schedule 1 pills

82 MDMA pills

43 firearms

7 vehicles with cloned VINs

The SIU also made 82 arrests, 38 of which were for prostitution/human trafficking and nine of which were for internet crimes against children. The unit also rescued two victims of human trafficking.