Homewood Police Department hosting Citizens Police Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is hosting a Citizens Police Academy course in October.

The academy will consist of six sessions and will take place every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The first session will be on Oct. 1, and the program will conclude with graduation on Nov. 5.

Topics covered in the classes will include a department overview, a facility tour, traffic stops/pursuits, a K-9 overview with demonstration and a Tactical Team overview with demonstration.

Meals will be provided each night prior to course instruction. In order to attend the academy you must work or live in Homewood. If you would like to receive an application, contact Sergeant Eric Marquard at eric.marquard@homewooal.org.