Planning Commission recommends Samford housing expansion, West Homewood golf venue

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewo This drawing shows a proposed layout for two six-story buildings for student housing for Samford University on the south side of Lakeshore Drive. The buildings are proposed to house 494 students between Shades Creek and Samford's soccer and track complex.

The Homewood Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously recommended the City Council approve Samford University’s plan for two six-story buildings for student housing on the south side of Lakeshore Drive.

The commission also recommended approval of an 18-hole outdoor putting facility with a full-service bar and grill in West Homewood.

A Samford University official told the Planning Commission the proposed student housing buildings would contain 494 beds and have a limited amount of student-focused retail space on the main floor. The project also would include landscaping, pedestrian pathways and add 212 parking spaces to the 705 parking spaces already on the property by Samford’s soccer and track complex and adjoining commercial office building, records show.

Standing before the commission, Samford Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs Colin Coyne said the proposed project isn’t a rebirth of the Creekside Project, a reference to the major mixed-use development Samford proposed last year as part of its long-range Samford Horizons campus master plan.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Colin Coyne, Samford University's vice president for finance and business affairs, talks to the Homewood Planning Commission about Samford's proposal for two new six-story student housing buildings on the south side of Lakeshore Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

“This is not Creekside 2.0 or any derivative thereof. Nor is it the expansion of our campus,” Coyne said. “Simply, there's student housing on Samford South Campus next to our existing track and field complex, which is not going to go anywhere. Why are we doing it? We're doing it because we've become among the most sought-after Christ-centered universities in the country in a brutally challenging market in higher education. Our record of disciplined growth stands in contrast to many other universities right now. It's driven by our growing purpose, driven by our student experience and the outstanding amenities that we have.”

Residents cited concerns about stormwater drainage, the habitat for the native salamanders along Shades Creek and students crossing Lakeshore Drive to reach the main campus. The latter point broached the subject of a pedestrian bridge over Lakeshore Drive.

“I think it's not a matter of if. I think it's a matter of when,” Coyne said of the pedestrian bridge. “Our goal would be for it to have become available as soon as possible, concurrent with this. Ironically, having this (development) probably bolsters the case for the need for the bridge. We feel the bridge is necessary regardless.”

The university vice president said they’re likely looking at a 24-month process before they would be in a position to address that matter because they're dealing with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“We'll have a long span across the creek to ensure there's no issues there,” Coyne said. “But I think you're probably looking at 24 to 36 months before you'd be in position to move on that funding. That's just a guess on my part.”

See more about Samford’s proposed new student housing here.

GOLF AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewo This is an example of a PuttTek putting course.

The Woods golf and entertainment facility recommended by the Planning Commission is proposed for about an acre at 504 and 508 Scott St., which is between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street in West Homewood.

The venue would be centered around the development of a PuttTek-designed 18-hole outdoor putting green but also include a new 2,783-square-foot building housing a full-service bar and grill and an outdoor open turf field anchored by a large screen TV wall for social gatherings and private events.

“We're going to run a lot of birthday parties, corporate events, fundraising nights and spirit nights,” Homewood resident Owen Ferguson said. “We're going to be really big on tournaments and leagues for all ages. We’re really excited about that, as well as other entertainment type events like live music, trivia and game nights.”

Ferguson expressed the developers’ wish to be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights but said they intend to adhere to the city’s noise ordinance. “The last thing we want is to become an issue with the neighborhood,” he said.

See more about The Woods golf and entertainment facility here.

Both developments now go to the Homewood City Council for consideration.