Homewood Planning Commission to consider plans for wings restaurant, coffee shop

× Expand Photo from Dutch Bros. Coffee website Dutch Bros. Coffee serves a variety of hot and cold beverages.

The Homewood Planning Commission on Monday is slated to consider four cases to allow for business redevelopment, including a new restaurant and coffee shop.

Three of the cases involve properties in West Homewood, including requests to:

Divide a lot at 215 West Valley Ave. into two lots to allow for construction of a Blazin’ Wings restaurant on one of the lots. The current lot has a vacant convenience store and Dos Hermanos Taco Truck. The wings restaurant would be behind the convenience store with access to Aspen Ridge.

Move the lot lines for two lots at 184 Oxmoor Road and 516 Scott St. to allow for the expansion of parking on one of the lots and redevelopment of the site

Divide a lot containing Weygand Surveyors at 173 Oxmoor Road into two lots to allow for future development on the second lot

The other zoning case is a request to remove a required 20-foot-wide greenbelt buffer between property at 832 Green Springs Highway and an adjacent residential parcel in favor of a 10-foot-wide landscape buffer to allow for development of a Dutch Bros. coffee shop with drive-through and walk-up service.

The Planning Commission plans to have a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the City Council committee workroom behind the council chambers and an action meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. Both meetings are open to the public. See the complete agenda and supporting documents here.